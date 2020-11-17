Simmesport Police investigate fatal shooting

The following information has been provided by the Simmesport Police Department:

SIMMESPORT, La. (Simmesport Police) - Simmesport Police are seeking information following a fatal shooting from Friday night at 139 West Brushy Street.

Cory Williams, 42, sustained a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a Lafayette hospital where he later died.

“The family is distraught; they’re asking for answers also,” Simmesport Police Department Chief Glenn Hall said. “We have no motive for the attack as of right now.”

If you have any information on this incident, please call Simmesport PD at 318-941-2576.

