State schedules sales tax holiday for Friday, Saturday

(Associated Press)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A state sales tax holiday is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20-21.

State officials say it’s to provide relief for residents recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, as well as COVID-19.

Here are the details from the Louisiana Department of Revenue:

Act 16 of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana Legislature exempts the first $2,500 of most consumer purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax. The exemption applies to in-store purchases as well as transactions completed online or by telephone.

Eligible transactions include:

  • Buying and accepting delivery of tangible personal property
  • Placing tangible personal property on layaway
  • Making final payment on tangible personal property previously placed on layaway

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

  • Business or commercial purchases of tangible personal property
  • Prepared meals
  • Rentals or leases of tangible personal property
  • Sales of taxable services
  • Vehicles subject to license and title

The sales tax holiday exempts eligible purchases from the 4.45% state sales tax only. Local sales and use taxes apply to all purchases.

Read Revenue Information Bulletin 20-023 for more information.

