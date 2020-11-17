Advertisement

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Mortal” leads the top 10 movies on Apple TV this week.

Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

  1. Mortal
  2. Tesla
  3. A Rainy Day in New York
  4. The Informer
  5. Mulan (2020)
  6. Bill & Ted Face The Music
  7. After We Collided
  8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
  9. Chick Fight
  10. Ava (2020)

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

  1. Tesla
  2. A Rainy Day in New York
  3. The Informer
  4. After We Collided
  5. Chick Fight
  6. Ava (2020)
  7. Recon
  8. The Dark and the Wicked
  9. The 2nd
  10. The Phenomenon

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

Tourism numbers better than expected in Natchitoches
How COVID-19 will affect Mardi Gras
Friday evening (Nov. 13) Alnata Dione Bradford from Parkway Elementary finally received the...
Louisiana’s Principal of the Year receives a surprise ceremony
The City of Alexandria and LSUA have partnered to create the Think Tank computer lab.
City of Alexandria and LSUA partner to create Think Tank computer lab