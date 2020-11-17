The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - “Mortal” leads the top 10 movies on Apple TV this week.
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
- Mortal
- Tesla
- A Rainy Day in New York
- The Informer
- Mulan (2020)
- Bill & Ted Face The Music
- After We Collided
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Chick Fight
- Ava (2020)
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
- Tesla
- A Rainy Day in New York
- The Informer
- After We Collided
- Chick Fight
- Ava (2020)
- Recon
- The Dark and the Wicked
- The 2nd
- The Phenomenon
