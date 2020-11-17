Van Broussard, ‘King of Swamp Pop’, dies at 83

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish musical legend Van Broussard has died at the age of 83, friends say.
“It’s with a very heavy heart that I post the passing of a true Ascension Parish legend,” family friend Brenda Whitney posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. “Mr. Van Broussard, the King of Swamp Pop, passed away this morning. Our condolences go out to Van’s family and friends and all who enjoyed his wonderful music!”
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment issued the following statement on Broussard’s death Tuesday, Nov. 17:
“Van ‘The Man’ Broussard was a music legend and a great ambassador for Ascension Parish. Most of us grew up on Van’s music, and as long as we still have that, then Van lives on.”