Aircraft painting company in New Iberia lays off 48 workers

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — An aircraft painting company based in New Iberia has laid off 48 workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Advertiser reports the layoffs at Aviation Exteriors Louisiana went into effect on Nov. 6, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Company president Raymond Bernard Jr. said in a letter to the commission that layoffs were necessary because a large customer was pulling its business.

Layoffs were comprised of positions including safety observers, painters and aviation maintenance technicians, according to a notice filed with the commission.

The company is based at the Acadiana Regional Airport. They’re the third company in New Iberia to file a notice about layoffs with the commission during the pandemic.

