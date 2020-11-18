Advertisement

Aircraft painting company in New Iberia lays off 48 workers

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — An aircraft painting company based in New Iberia has laid off 48 workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Advertiser reports the layoffs at Aviation Exteriors Louisiana went into effect on Nov. 6, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Company president Raymond Bernard Jr. said in a letter to the commission that layoffs were necessary because a large customer was pulling its business.

Layoffs were comprised of positions including safety observers, painters and aviation maintenance technicians, according to a notice filed with the commission.

The company is based at the Acadiana Regional Airport. They’re the third company in New Iberia to file a notice about layoffs with the commission during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Fatal shooting
Simmesport Police investigate fatal shooting
Richard L. Weaver Jr.
NPSO: Man arrested in connection with shooting dispute over animal

Latest News

Local non-profit organizations in the art industry have struggled this year as their biggest...
Local non-profit organizations struggle after fundraisers were canceled
Cenla still recovering from hurricanes
Art museums, non-profits being affected by the pandemic
'Pandemic fatigue' affects mental health
'Pandemic fatigue' affects mental health
United Way of Central Louisiana continues to help families following hurricanes