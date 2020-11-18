APD seeking missing juvenile

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Alaysa Batiste, 16, who is described as being 5′2″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen in the area of Bolton Ave. and Rapides Ave.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

