Advertisement

APD seeking missing juvenile

Alaysa Batiste
Alaysa Batiste(APD)
By APD
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Alaysa Batiste, 16, who is described as being 5′2″ and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen in the area of Bolton Ave. and Rapides Ave.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Fatal shooting
Simmesport Police investigate fatal shooting
Richard L. Weaver Jr.
NPSO: Man arrested in connection with shooting dispute over animal

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA providing registration assistance in Alexandria Friday and Saturday
Protect yourself from scams
Cleco joins other utilities to stop scams against customers and raise awareness
Torre Price
Torre Price
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla