City of Natchitoches announces 2020 Christmas season downtown closures

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public of the following closures for Downtown Natchitoches for the 2020 Christmas season.

Front Street will close at 6:00 a.m. every Saturday starting Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Cane River Lake will close at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 12. Cane River Lake will close at 6:30 p.m. on all other Saturdays.

The Church Street Bridge will close at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 12. The Church Street Bridge will close at 6:30 p.m. on all other Saturdays.

The Riverbank will be closed to ALL vehicular traffic every Friday and Saturday, beginning Friday, November 20 – Saturday, December 26.

For more information on the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, visit www.natchitocheschristmas.com

