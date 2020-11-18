FEMA providing registration assistance in Alexandria Friday and Saturday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (FEMA) - FEMA will be offering registration assistance for Alexandria residents from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wilborn Dempsey Multipurpose Center at 712 Broadway Avenue.

FEMA officials will be on-site with computers to help residents seeking to register for disaster aid from Hurricane Laura and from Hurricane Delta. The registration deadline for Hurricane Laura is Nov. 27. The deadline to register for aid for damage from Hurricane Delta is Dec. 16.

For more information or to register for assistance:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY at 800-877-8339).

Visit the FEMA website disasterassistance.gov/

Call 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570.

