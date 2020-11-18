Advertisement

Hallmark giving away one million cards to thank educators

Hallmark is giving away one million cards to help thank educators for their vital role during...
Hallmark is giving away one million cards to help thank educators for their vital role during the pandemic.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a chance for you to show your appreciation to those making education possible during the pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, Hallmark is giving away one million “thank you” cards for teachers, administrators, coaches and staff.

The cards will come in packs of three and will include a color-it-yourself Crayola card that reads “you make the world a better place.”

If you’re interested in the free cards, you need to act fast. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Get your free cards online here.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

An empty street is seen in front of buildings in the downtown Los Angeles skyline.
Los Angeles orders new pandemic restrictions
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
Americans’ mortgage debt soars to record $10 trillion
In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus