Hallmark giving away one million cards to thank educators

(CNN) - Here’s a chance for you to show your appreciation to those making education possible during the pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, Hallmark is giving away one million “thank you” cards for teachers, administrators, coaches and staff.

The cards will come in packs of three and will include a color-it-yourself Crayola card that reads “you make the world a better place.”

If you’re interested in the free cards, you need to act fast. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Get your free cards online here.

