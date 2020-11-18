Honda unveils new Civic on Twitch

(CNN) - Honda hit social media to reveal a new version of one of its popular models.

The automaker unveiled its new Civic compact car on Twitch Tuesday night.

The 2022 #HondaCivic Sedan will be available starting late next spring. pic.twitter.com/89k3qjicXH — Honda (@Honda) November 18, 2020

Honda is hoping the move attracts young, value-focused buyers. Prices for the current Civic start at just over 20,000 dollars. The new Civic is expected to keep an affordable price range.

Honda says two-thirds of Twitch users are under the age of 35. The streaming and social media platform is mostly for people who live stream their video games.

Honda claims it is the only automaker with a dedicated gaming channel on the network.

