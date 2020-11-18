Advertisement

Honda unveils new Civic on Twitch

(Shuji Kajiyama | AP)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Honda hit social media to reveal a new version of one of its popular models.

The automaker unveiled its new Civic compact car on Twitch Tuesday night.

Honda is hoping the move attracts young, value-focused buyers. Prices for the current Civic start at just over 20,000 dollars. The new Civic is expected to keep an affordable price range.

Honda says two-thirds of Twitch users are under the age of 35. The streaming and social media platform is mostly for people who live stream their video games.

Honda claims it is the only automaker with a dedicated gaming channel on the network.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Fatal shooting
Simmesport Police investigate fatal shooting
Richard L. Weaver Jr.
NPSO: Man arrested in connection with shooting dispute over animal

Latest News

Lee Street in Alexandria, La.
Heart of Louisiana: Alexandria’s Lee St. riot
In this June 16, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds a face...
Coronavirus pandemic fatigue affects mental health
LSUA's chancellor discusses the campus challenges of 2020
Instagram expands Guides, upgrades search