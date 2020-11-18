How to watch televised debate for Louisiana’s Congressional District 5 runoff race

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gray Television station KNOE will host a live televised debate for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District runoff race. You can watch locally on our CBS 2 channel.

The debate will be between Republican candidates Luke Letlow and Lance Harris. Letlow received 33% of votes, while Harris received 17% of votes in the November 3rd election.

The two candidates will face off in KNOE’s Monroe studio and follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The moderator for the debate will be KNOE 8 News Anchor Jenifer Andrews. Our team of journalists will determine questions.

There is no studio audience for this event. Only KNOE personnel are allowed in the studio during the debate.

The debate will air live on November 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. KALB will be carrying this simulcast on our CBS 2 station.

Election day is Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.