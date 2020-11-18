Instagram expands Guides, upgrades search

(CNN) - Instagram is expanding on its “Guides” feature.

The social media platform says creators will now find it easier to find guides.

It can be used to recommend favorite products, places, and posts.

The feature was introduced back in May, but only available to certain users - specifically those focused on health and well-being.

Guides can be found on your Instagram profile and shared via stories and direct messages.

