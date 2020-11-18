Advertisement

Jeanerette man cited for killing of Louisiana black bear

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service FILE photo of a Louisiana black bear.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service FILE photo of a Louisiana black bear.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By KALB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A Jeanerette man has been accused of allegedly killing a Louisiana black bear in Iberia Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says they cited Michael J. White, 62, for taking a bear during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife. They say Daniel S. Broussard, 66, and Carroll Sandoz, 74, were also cited for intentional concealment of wildlife.

In November of 2018, an LDWF biologist noticed a tracking collar from a female black bear stopped its transmission. By traveling to the black bear’s last known location, agents and biologists discovered the tracking collar to be in the Patout Canal with no sign of a bear.

In August of 2020, LDWF says they received an anonymous tip about what happened to the bear. After investigating, agents interviewed White and they say he admitted to shooting the black bear in late November of 2018 near the town of Lydia and used the help of Broussard and Sandoz to cut off and dispose of the collar.

Taking a bear during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense.

White faces civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken black bear totaling $10,000.

Copyright 2020 KALB and LDWF. All rights reserved.

