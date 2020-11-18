Natchitoches sees tourism increase as pandemic rages on

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Tourism is the bread and butter for the economy in the City of Natchitoches.

During the heart of the coronavirus pandemic, it put a pause on travel plans for many families. The parish is now seeing a change

“We’re starting to see our hotel occupancy go up,” said Kelli Miller-West, Marketing & Communications Director for the Natchitoches Convention and Tourism Bureau.

West said the businesses are doing better than predicted despite the on-going pandemic. She believes the upcoming holiday season will generate revenue for some of the businesses still struggling.

“The holiday season for Natchitoches is the season where a lot of our shops and restaurants and different businesses kind of make what they do for the year,” she said. “That’s kind of what sets them up for success if you will.”

The first major test of the holiday season’s economic impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic will come on Saturday, November 21 when the city turns on the lights to mark the start of the Christmas festival.

Tickets for the annual festival are selling out fast. Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.