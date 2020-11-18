NPSO: I-49 traffic stop leads to arrest of Texas man wanted since March 2019

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (NPSO) - A Texas man wanted by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections Probation and Parole Division since 2019 was captured during a traffic stop on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday morning according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

On, November 17 around 11:22 a.m., Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division were patrolling on I-49 north of Natchitoches near milepost# 142 when they clocked a northbound 2020 Hyundai SUV, speeding 87 miles per hour in a posted 75 mph speed zone.

During the traffic stop, deputies identified the operator of the vehicle as Roderick A. Rigmaiden, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas. A NCIC (National Crime Information Center) background check revealed Rigmaiden’s driver’s license was suspended and he was wanted by State Probation & Parole Agents on an outstanding warrant since March of 2019 for Parole Violation for Attempted Manslaughter and Possession of Cocaine according to Probation and Parole records.

As a result, Rigmaiden was arrested without incident, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with speeding 87/75, driving under suspension and parole violation. Rigmaiden is currently being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting transfer to DOC officials. Rigmaiden was wanted by the State of Louisiana Probation & Parole-New Iberia District. Deputy S. Axsom made the arrest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NPSO. All rights reserved.