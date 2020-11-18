Advertisement

NPSO: I-49 traffic stop leads to arrest of Texas man wanted since March 2019

Roderick A. Rigmaiden
Roderick A. Rigmaiden(NPSO)
By NPSO
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (NPSO) - A Texas man wanted by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections Probation and Parole Division since 2019 was captured during a traffic stop on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday morning according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

On, November 17 around 11:22 a.m., Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division were patrolling on I-49 north of Natchitoches near milepost# 142 when they clocked a northbound 2020 Hyundai SUV, speeding 87 miles per hour in a posted 75 mph speed zone.

During the traffic stop, deputies identified the operator of the vehicle as Roderick A. Rigmaiden, 47, of Fort Worth, Texas. A NCIC (National Crime Information Center) background check revealed Rigmaiden’s driver’s license was suspended and he was wanted by State Probation & Parole Agents on an outstanding warrant since March of 2019 for Parole Violation for Attempted Manslaughter and Possession of Cocaine according to Probation and Parole records.

As a result, Rigmaiden was arrested without incident, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with speeding 87/75, driving under suspension and parole violation. Rigmaiden is currently being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting transfer to DOC officials. Rigmaiden was wanted by the  State of Louisiana Probation & Parole-New Iberia District. Deputy S. Axsom made the arrest.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
Fatal shooting
Simmesport Police investigate fatal shooting
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Richard L. Weaver Jr.
NPSO: Man arrested in connection with shooting dispute over animal

Latest News

Protect yourself from scams
Cleco joins other utilities to stop scams against customers and raise awareness
Torre Price
Torre Price
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Jessica Viator
Jessica Viator