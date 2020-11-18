Advertisement

Pepsi unveils limited-edition apple pie soda

Pepsi unveils a limited-edition apple pie-flavored Pepsi.
Pepsi unveils a limited-edition apple pie-flavored Pepsi.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With Thanksgiving almost here, Pepsi is mixing things up, offering a limited-edition apple pie-flavored Pepsi.

Pepsi says it’s designed to taste and smell like an apple pie, with notes of cinnamon, crisp apples and buttery pastry crust.

However, you can’t buy it. You can only win it in a contest. Pepsi is asking people to post a photo or video of their worst baking fail on TikTok or Twitter, using #pepsiapplepiechallenge. The first 15,000 entries are eligible to win.

Pepsi will select its favorites, who will be sent a two-liter bottle of Pepsi Apple Pie. The product will come in Pepsi’s new resigned two-little bottles.

The company’s first two-liter redesign in nearly 30 years was unveiled on Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

An empty street is seen in front of buildings in the downtown Los Angeles skyline.
Los Angeles orders new pandemic restrictions
Hallmark is giving away one million cards to help thank educators for their vital role during...
Hallmark giving away one million cards to thank educators
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
College students head home for the holidays during the pandemic
Americans’ mortgage debt soars to record $10 trillion
In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus