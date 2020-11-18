Pepsi unveils limited-edition apple pie soda

(CNN) - With Thanksgiving almost here, Pepsi is mixing things up, offering a limited-edition apple pie-flavored Pepsi.

Pepsi says it’s designed to taste and smell like an apple pie, with notes of cinnamon, crisp apples and buttery pastry crust.

☑️ Burnt crusts

☑️ Too much salt

☑️ Undercooked creations



Share a pic of your baking fails with #PepsiApplePieChallenge to get Pepsi Apple Pie.



With hints of warm cinnamon, buttery crust, and fresh apple, it’s the best pie you’ll never have to bake 🥧. pic.twitter.com/gcPD7I0a1x — Pepsi (@pepsi) November 17, 2020

However, you can’t buy it. You can only win it in a contest. Pepsi is asking people to post a photo or video of their worst baking fail on TikTok or Twitter, using #pepsiapplepiechallenge. The first 15,000 entries are eligible to win.

Pepsi will select its favorites, who will be sent a two-liter bottle of Pepsi Apple Pie. The product will come in Pepsi’s new resigned two-little bottles.

The company’s first two-liter redesign in nearly 30 years was unveiled on Monday.

