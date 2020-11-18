Pepsi unveils limited-edition apple pie soda
(CNN) - With Thanksgiving almost here, Pepsi is mixing things up, offering a limited-edition apple pie-flavored Pepsi.
Pepsi says it’s designed to taste and smell like an apple pie, with notes of cinnamon, crisp apples and buttery pastry crust.
However, you can’t buy it. You can only win it in a contest. Pepsi is asking people to post a photo or video of their worst baking fail on TikTok or Twitter, using #pepsiapplepiechallenge. The first 15,000 entries are eligible to win.
Pepsi will select its favorites, who will be sent a two-liter bottle of Pepsi Apple Pie. The product will come in Pepsi’s new resigned two-little bottles.
The company’s first two-liter redesign in nearly 30 years was unveiled on Monday.
