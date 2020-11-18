Advertisement

REPORT: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards back in the hospital

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards(KPLC)
By WAFB
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/WVUE) - Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, 93, is back in the hospital after being released three days earlier, a representative for the former governor tells WVUE-TV.

Leo Honeycutt, who represents Edwards and his family, says Edwards is currently being treated at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Doctors at Ochsner have diagnosed Edwards with double pneumonia. The former four-term governor was admitted back into the hospital late Tuesday, Nov. 17 after he appeared to have a relapse of breathing difficulties.

Trina Edwards, his wife, said Doctors are administering antibiotics and conducting breathing treatments to contain and treat pneumonia. Edwards was given another test for COVID-19 and his results were negative, Honeycutt says.

Over the weekend, Edwards was treated for the rhinovirus at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge.

This is a developing news story. We will update this story when more information is available.

