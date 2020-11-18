Advertisement

United Way of Central Louisiana continues to help families following hurricanes

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricane recovery is far from over for many families in Central Louisiana.

For the past several months, the United Way of Central Louisiana has been helping people affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

In the past week, the non-profit received a $20,000 donation from HCA Healthcare, a part-owner of Rapides Regional Medical Center, and another $5,000 from AT&T. The money will be used to assist people with hurricane damage, like paying contractors to fix roof damage and other needs.

The non-profit recently set up a hurricane relief hotline for anyone in need of FEMA guidance or help with recovery. Thanks to several grants, the United Way has been able to hire six employees dedicated to answering the phone.

Companies from near and far have also donated everything from food boxes to bottled water and shovels, all for recovery, which Britt says could take years.

“We will be working with hurricane recovery for the next two years. There are so many families who, you know, some families are already recovered, some families never got affected, but those who did and either got major damage that FEMA can’t cover, insurance can’t cover, there’s often a $20,000 deductible on that kind of damage and a lot of families don’t have $20,000 laying around, so they’ll be struggling with this for quite some time to come.”

United Way of Central Louisiana President and CEO David Britt

In the future, the United Way is hoping to be able to provide long-term disaster case management for families in Cenla.

However, Britt says grants can’t cover it all. If you’re interested in donating to the United Way, you can do so online here or by mail.

