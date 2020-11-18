West Monroe police arrest man in 1998 cold case murder

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they’ve made an arrest in a 1998 murder.

Police say Judith Holdiness was stabbed to death in July of 1998.

Through DNA and blood analysis, police identified 60-year-old Levi Thomisee as their suspect.

Thomisee was arrested on Nov. 18, 2020, and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Bond was set at $10 million.

