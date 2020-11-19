Former LSU G Skylar Mays selected by Atlanta Hawks in second round of 2020 NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU guard Skylar Mays has been selected No. 50 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Baton Rouge native played in 130 games in four years for the Tigers, starting 121 of those. He scored 1,617 points, dished 382 assists, and recorded 213 steals during his career.

He averaged 16.7 points (tied for 8th in SEC), 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his senior season.

Analysts describe him as having nice size for a combo guard, a good all-around athlete, and an aggressive slasher who embraces contact, takes the ball strong to the rim, and can play above the rim in space.

They said he is an unselfish player with a steady demeanor who can contribute with his ability to make set shots, put pressure on the rim changing pace as a slasher, and find the open man off the dribble. They added he is a heady guard who picks and chooses his spots well.

AWARDS & HONORS:

SEC McWhorter Award winner as top scholar-athlete award

CoSIDA Basketball Academic All-America of the Year, 2020

CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America, 2020

CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America, 2019

CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-America, 2018

SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year, 2020

SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year, 2019

Jesse Owens Student GPA Award, LSU Black Faculty/Staff Caucus, 2019

Jesse Owens Student GPA Award, LSU Black Faculty/Staff Caucus, 2018

All-SEC First Team, 2020

All-SEC Second Team, 2019

SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2020

SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2019

SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2018

Mays played his freshman through junior years at U-High in Baton Rouge. He transferred to Findlay Prep in Nevada for his senior season.

