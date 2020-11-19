Funeral information released for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Kramer Funeral Home has released the following funeral information for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez:

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Bishop Robert Marshall, Jr and concelebrated by priests of the Diocese of Alexandria at 12 PM Noon at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the Cathedral on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 9 AM until 12 PM Noon. The family wants to acknowledge all of the love and support from those who love Fr. Jose. There will be several register stands set up at the Cathedral for people to sign the register and pay their respects. However, due to the Covid 19 restrictions and the limited seating capacity, we are giving priority to the family and to the priests for the Mass. For your safety and convenience, the Mass will be live-streamed on https://sfxcathedral.org/ and on https://www.diocesealex.org/

Due to the overwhelming interest, a register book only will also be available at Kramer Funeral Home at 2905 Masonic Dr. Alexandria, LA 71301 on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 9 AM until 4 PM. Please take advantage of sharing a memory of Fr. Jose, for the family to cherish, on his tribute wall at www.KramerFunerals.com.

Interment will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, in Pineville, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Fr. Jose’s memory to the Seminarian Education Fund or to the Priest Retirement Fund, both of which can be sent to the Diocese of Alexandria, 4400 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 or to the CENLA Pregnancy Center, P.O.Box 13907, Alexandria, LA 71315.

For the full obituary, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Kramer Funeral Home. All rights reserved.