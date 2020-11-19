Advertisement

Good People Kitchen recovering after a tough year

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This year, every business has felt the effects of COVID-19 and over the last nine months has had to make changes just to stay in business. Good People Kitchen, a restaurant in Alexandria, is no exception to that.

The restaurant had to briefly close its doors in August because of COVID-19 restrictions and is now trying to stay positive by taking it one day at a time.

Kate Dickey, the owner of Good People Kitchen, said, “I feel like things are starting to come back, but then I feel like you take two steps forward and one step back. I think every day is a journey. We don’t know what’s going to happen and what’s to come but we’re trying to get by as best as we can.”

The restaurant did lose several employees this year because of the restrictions. Keio Harris, a manager and chef at the restaurant, said he was worried about his future at Good People Kitchen because of his hours being cut.

“I was here when the hours were terrible. I didn’t know how we were going to do it. I wanted to leave them but I stuck it out and me sticking it out worked out for the best,” said Harris.

Things have started to pick up recently for Good People Kitchen. Nov. 6 marked the first day since March that the restaurant broke even in sales. Dickey said that even though they are still far from being out of the red, any day they can break even is a good day.

For anyone interested in being catered by Good People Kitchen for Thanksgiving, they have until Sunday, Nov. 22 to place their order.

