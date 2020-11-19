’Good prognosis’ for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards is resting well Thursday with a good prognosis for his recovery, a family spokesman said.

Edwards, 93, was admitted to Ochsner medical center Tuesday night where doctors diagnosed the former Governor, Congressman, and Navy pilot with pneumonia in both lungs.

He tested negative for COVID-19 but the pandemic has forced hospitals to restrict visitors.

His wife Trina has remained by his bedside, said family spokesman Leo Honeycutt.

“My husband’s condition has stabilized and he is responding well to antibiotics,” she said late Thursday morning. “But we will remain at Ochsner at least into the weekend to ensure we’ve stopped the pneumonia. We’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. That really does mean a lot.”

Edwards was rushed to the hospital last Friday with respiratory problems, released Sunday, but entered Ochsner Tuesday night with an apparent relapse.

