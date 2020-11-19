Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces federal grant for COVID-19 economic recovery

(AP Images)
By Louisiana Economic Development
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB courtesy of Louisiana Economic Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson welcomed the award of $2.4 million in federal funds to spur business recovery throughout Louisiana in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

LED will match $600,000 in state funds for a $3 million initiative. The department will work with economic developers statewide on recovery-focused efforts to retain and attract small and large businesses.

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the Louisiana award on Thursday, Nov. 19, with the grant coming from the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, or EDA.

“We are deeply appreciative of this EDA technical assistance grant and what it can do for business recovery throughout our state,” Gov. Edwards said. “As we continue to chart a path toward COVID-19 health recovery, we also are mindful of the major impact this health crisis has had upon the businesses of Louisiana. LED will work with its regional and local partners across the state to fund meaningful economic development programs that can secure jobs and investment for our economy.”

The EDA grant represents $2.4 million in CARES Act recovery assistance, part of a $1.5 billion package of economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic. In Louisiana, LED will survey key economic development organizations and small business service-providers to identify COVID-19 recovery projects. Those efforts will focus on local projects designed to have maximum impact on the state’s economic recovery.

“President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation’s economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,” Commerce Secretary Ross said. “This investment will provide the resources that Louisiana needs to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and, in turn, create a stronger and more resilient state economy for the future.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LED. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Steven Stinnett
McNeese: Inappropriate image shown during online class leads to arrest of faculty member
City of Natchitoches
City of Natchitoches announces 2020 Christmas season downtown closures

Latest News

2020 election day
WATCH: Debate for Louisiana’s Congressional District 5 runoff race
Good People Kitchen broke even in sales for the first time since March.
Good People Kitchen recovering after a tough year
Alexandria Zoo
Alexandria Zoo still working on repairs after two hurricanes
DSNAP application deadline is Friday, Nov. 20