Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to address state Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference about Louisiana's rise in COVID-19 cases Friday,...
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference about Louisiana's rise in COVID-19 cases Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.(WAFB)
By WAFB
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to update Louisiana’s COVID-19 response in a press conference Thursday, Nov. 19.

The briefing is expected to happen at 2:30 p.m. We will stream the event on this page and on Facebook.

On Wednesday, the state’s department of health reported COVID-positivity increases in several parishes. Bars in West Baton Rouge Parish were ordered to shut down after the parish reported over 10% positivity rates for two weeks in a row.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
City of Natchitoches
City of Natchitoches announces 2020 Christmas season downtown closures
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Steven Stinnett
McNeese: Inappropriate image shown during online class leads to arrest of faculty member

Latest News

Coronavirus pandemic fatigue affects mental health
LUNCH KIDS 11-19-20
LUNCH KIDS 11-19-20
THURSDAY PLEDGE KIDS 11/19/20
THURSDAY PLEDGE KIDS 11/19/20
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
State schedules sales tax holiday for Friday, Saturday