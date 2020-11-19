Gov. Edwards to address state Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to update Louisiana’s COVID-19 response in a press conference Thursday, Nov. 19.

The briefing is expected to happen at 2:30 p.m. We will stream the event on this page and on Facebook.

On Wednesday, the state’s department of health reported COVID-positivity increases in several parishes. Bars in West Baton Rouge Parish were ordered to shut down after the parish reported over 10% positivity rates for two weeks in a row.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.