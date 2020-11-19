GPSO seeks help in search for Jerry Bush
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The following information was released to KALB by GPSO:
GRANT PARISH, La. - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Jerry Bush.
He was last seen driving a blue F-150 with Louisiana license plate C934551.
GPSO says he has made threats of harming himself.
If anyone knows his whereabouts, please call (318) 627-3261.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 GPSO. All rights reserved.