Advertisement

La. Public Service Commission looking for way to keep storm restoration fees low

Damage in Lake Charles, La. from Hurricanes Laura and Delta
Damage in Lake Charles, La. from Hurricanes Laura and Delta(KPLC)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) is working on a plan to keep storm restoration fees down after a busy 2020 hurricane season.

The LPSC estimates about $2 billion in damage has been done this season, so they’re hoping to get some extra funding from the federal government. Big utility companies like Cleco and Entergy can get some help from federal funding so they won’t break the bank for their customers. Right now, the resolution must be passed by Congress in order for this plan to be put into action.

“Investor-owned utilities like Entergy, your Cleco, they don’t have access to that FEMA money traditionally, so the expansion of the Stafford Act would allow Congress to dole out FEMA dollars to them,” said David Zito, chief of staff for LPSC.

Generally, storm restoration fees can last for about ten years after a hurricane. Louisiana recently just finished paying off Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Steven Stinnett
McNeese: Inappropriate image shown during online class leads to arrest of faculty member
City of Natchitoches
City of Natchitoches announces 2020 Christmas season downtown closures

Latest News

2020 election day
WATCH: Debate for Louisiana’s Congressional District 5 runoff race
Gov. Edwards announces federal grant for COVID-19 economic recovery
Good People Kitchen broke even in sales for the first time since March.
Good People Kitchen recovering after a tough year
Alexandria Zoo
Alexandria Zoo still working on repairs after two hurricanes
DSNAP application deadline is Friday, Nov. 20