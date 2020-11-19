La. Public Service Commission looking for way to keep storm restoration fees low

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) is working on a plan to keep storm restoration fees down after a busy 2020 hurricane season.

The LPSC estimates about $2 billion in damage has been done this season, so they’re hoping to get some extra funding from the federal government. Big utility companies like Cleco and Entergy can get some help from federal funding so they won’t break the bank for their customers. Right now, the resolution must be passed by Congress in order for this plan to be put into action.

“Investor-owned utilities like Entergy, your Cleco, they don’t have access to that FEMA money traditionally, so the expansion of the Stafford Act would allow Congress to dole out FEMA dollars to them,” said David Zito, chief of staff for LPSC.

Generally, storm restoration fees can last for about ten years after a hurricane. Louisiana recently just finished paying off Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

