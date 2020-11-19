Advertisement

LSP warns drivers troopers are cracking down on speeding ahead of the holidays

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(WAFB)
By Donovan Jackson
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is warning speeders that its troopers are cracking down on drivers not following speed limits.

The holidays are coming up, and troopers with LSP say they would like to not have to make any phone calls to family members after a fatal crash that could’ve been prevented. Troopers worked several deadly wrecks over the weekend of Nov. 14 and 15, and speeding was reportedly a factor in those crashes.

Troopers say they’re having particular trouble with people speeding on I-10 near Highland.

LSP officials say if you’re stopped for going more than 25 mph over the speed limit, you can be arrested and booked for reckless operation, which is a criminal misdemeanor, not just a ticket.

