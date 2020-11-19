LSU’s Smart, Watford named to preseason 2021 First-Team All-SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) named two LSU men’s basketball players to its coaches preseason All-SEC first team, the athletic conference announced Thursday, Nov. 19.

LSU was one of six schools to have multiple players make the list. The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches.

LSU junior guard Javonte Smart and sophomore forward Trendon Watford were named to the preseason 2021 First-Team All-SEC. (see full list below).

First Team All-SEC

John Petty Jr. - Alabama

Keyontae Johnson - Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky

Javonte Smart - LSU

Trendon Watford - LSU

AJ Lawson - South Carolina

John Fulkerson - Tennessee

Yves Pons - Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones - Alabama

Desi Sills - Arkansas

Scottie Lewis - Florida

Olivier Sarr - Kentucky

Devontae Shuler - Ole Miss

Dru Smith - Missouri

Jermaine Couisnard - South Carolina

Savion Flagg - Texas A&M

Scotty Pippen, Jr. - Vanderbilt

The 2020-21 season begins Nov. 25 when LSU plays San Fransisco at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. during the Golden Window Classic.

SEC play for LSU will begin on Dec. 29 when LSU hosts Texas A&M at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) in Baton Rouge, La.

