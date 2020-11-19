Advertisement

LSU’s Smart, Watford named to preseason 2021 First-Team All-SEC

LSU men's basketball guard Javonte Smart (left) and forward Trendon Watford (right) were named...
LSU men's basketball guard Javonte Smart (left) and forward Trendon Watford (right) were named to the preseason 2021 All-SEC first team Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference (SEC) named two LSU men’s basketball players to its coaches preseason All-SEC first team, the athletic conference announced Thursday, Nov. 19.

LSU was one of six schools to have multiple players make the list. The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches.

LSU junior guard Javonte Smart and sophomore forward Trendon Watford were named to the preseason 2021 First-Team All-SEC. (see full list below).

First Team All-SEC

  • John Petty Jr. - Alabama
  • Keyontae Johnson - Florida
  • Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky
  • Javonte Smart - LSU
  • Trendon Watford - LSU
  • AJ Lawson - South Carolina
  • John Fulkerson - Tennessee
  • Yves Pons - Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

  • Herbert Jones - Alabama
  • Desi Sills - Arkansas
  • Scottie Lewis - Florida
  • Olivier Sarr - Kentucky
  • Devontae Shuler - Ole Miss
  • Dru Smith - Missouri
  • Jermaine Couisnard - South Carolina
  • Savion Flagg - Texas A&M
  • Scotty Pippen, Jr. - Vanderbilt

The 2020-21 season begins Nov. 25 when LSU plays San Fransisco at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. during the Golden Window Classic.

SEC play for LSU will begin on Dec. 29 when LSU hosts Texas A&M at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) in Baton Rouge, La.

