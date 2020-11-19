Advertisement

McNeese: Inappropriate image shown during online class leads to arrest of faculty member

Steven Stinnett
Steven Stinnett(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A McNeese State University faculty member is under arrest after an inappropriate image appeared in the background during an online class, according to university officials.

Steven Stinnett, 48, was arrested late Tuesday on four counts of pornography involving juveniles. Stinnett was released at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on $100,000 bond, set by Judge Sharon Wilson.

Stinnett is a physics professor, according to his LinkedIn page.

Stinnett has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of McNeese’s investigation, university officials said.

McNeese State University Police is investigating the incident along with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

