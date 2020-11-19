Advertisement

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

(Associated Press)
By KALB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 165 just south of Woodworth on Wednesday, November 18.

Louisiana State Police says around 2:30 p.m. Kathryn R. Smith, 62, was driving southbound on HWY 165 when for unknown reasons she lost control, exited the road and hit a culvert.

As a result, LSP says Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

