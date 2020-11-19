Advertisement

Pineville Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 precautions

FILE PHOTO: Pineville Christmas Parade 2019
FILE PHOTO: Pineville Christmas Parade 2019(KALB)
By City of Pineville
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the City of Pineville:

PINEVILLE, La. (City of Pineville) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Pineville has canceled the annual Pineville Christmas Parade due to COVID-19.

The Pineville Christmas Parade was tentatively scheduled for December 11. Pineville City Hall traditions such as tours of our Gingerbread house and Santa House are also canceled for the 2020 holiday season.

With COVID-19 on the rise, the City of Pineville wants our citizens and employees to stay safe, and we feel this is best option for our community.

We recommend that you look at the CDC guidelines for holidays, specifically their recommendations for Thanksgiving and Christmas which can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html

Please continue to follow Pineville’s Facebook page for information or call Pineville City Hall at 318-449-5650.

