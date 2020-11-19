Advertisement

RPSO investigating intruder incident at St. Frances Cabrini School

St. Frances Cabrini School
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident after an intruder came into St. Frances Cabrini School on Thursday morning.

Principal Sister Nina Vincent tells us that an intruder entered the campus during a fire drill. She said school faculty and staff followed emergency protocol to keep the kids safe.

The school resource officer then caught the intruder before anyone was hurt.

We were told that 5th and 6th graders, as well as early childhood students, were there when the incident happened.

Sr. Vincent said after the surprising incident, she wants people to know St. Frances Cabrini School’s top priority is the safety of students, faculty and staff.

“We’re very thankful to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for their quick response,” said Sr. Vincent. “I’m proud of my faculty and staff for their response in this situation to help keep our kids safe.”

News Channel 5 has reached out to RPSO for more information on this incident. We will provide more details as they become available.

