The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving dinner to the Alexandria homeless community

Salvation Army Alexandria
Salvation Army Alexandria
By The Salvation Army
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Salvation Army:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Salvation Army) - The Salvation Army of Alexandria will spend Thanksgiving Day prepping dinner for the homeless community.

Salvation Army residents and regular dinner attendees will receive a traditional Thanksgiving meal to celebrate the holidays and thankfulness. Dinner will be held Thursday, November 26th, at 4 PM at the 620 Beauregard Street location. Attendance is limited to shelter residents and regular dinner attendees as a COVID-19 precaution.

“The Salvation Army exists to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ & to meet human need wherever, whenever and however we can,” stated Major Tim Williford, The Salvation Army of Alexandria Corps Officer. “We are grateful for God’s blessings on us, and we want to share a meaningful meal to those who might not be with family on Thanksgiving,” Major Williford added.

To support The Salvation Army, visit AlexandriaKettle.org. For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at 318-442-0445.

