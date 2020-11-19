Advertisement

Trial ordered for man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with gun

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun will also stand trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
City of Natchitoches
City of Natchitoches announces 2020 Christmas season downtown closures
Steven Stinnett
McNeese: Inappropriate image shown during online class leads to arrest of faculty member
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pineville Christmas Parade 2019
Pineville Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 precautions
William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in...
Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview
Fire
State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents to practice safe home heating
Salvation Army Alexandria
The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving dinner to the Alexandria homeless community
Coronavirus pandemic fatigue affects mental health