Advertisement

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to debut in theaters and on HBO Max

(Clay Enos | Clay Enos/Warner Bros Pictures via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Wonder Woman 1984” isn’t skipping theaters or moving to 2021, but it is altering course.

The last big blockbuster holdout of 2020 is still opening in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day but it will also be made available to HBO Max subscribers free of charge for its first month, Warner Bros. said Wednesday.

The film will also debut in international theaters on Dec. 16.

It is an unprecedented strategy for a film of its size, but a sign of the extraordinary measures that many Hollywood studios have had to resort to in the COVID 19-era.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Fatal shooting
Simmesport Police investigate fatal shooting
Richard L. Weaver Jr.
NPSO: Man arrested in connection with shooting dispute over animal

Latest News

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Coronavirus pandemic fatigue affects mental health
Lee Street in Alexandria, La.
Heart of Louisiana: Alexandria’s Lee St. riot
In this June 16, 2020, file photo Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., holds a face...
Coronavirus pandemic fatigue affects mental health