Abney’s 20 helps leads Generals to road win

DALLAS, Tx. (LSUA Sports Information) — Jakemin Abney’s 20 led a balanced scoring effort as LSUA knocked off North Texas-Dallas 96-85 Thursday evening at the TrailBlazer Gym.

Five Generals scored in double figures. Senior guards Brandon Ellis and Jordan Adebutu scored 16 and 15, respectively. Joe Lewis added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak.

“It was good to get back in the win column after back-to-back defeats,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach said. “It was a unique environment playing against a new program.”

Abney, a freshman from Simsboro, La, scored 11 of his 20 in the second half as the Generals (2-2) pulled away from the TrailBlazers. Abney shot 9-of-12 to score his 20.

“I am very proud of Jakemin after not playing since our season opener,” Cordaro said. “He came out and played with poise offensively and grit defensively.”

UNTD cut it 63-58 with 11:26 remaining, but LSUA quickly responded with five straight off an Abney triple and Jevon Berry jam off a steal and assist from Ellis. The assist was one of Ellis’ game-high seven.

LSUA was never threatened again. The lead swelled to a game-high 14 after another basket by Abney made it 88-74. The Generals made the plays down the stretch to come away with the win.

UNTD kept it close in the first half, shooting a blistering 60.7 percent before LSUA slowed them down in the second half, as it held the TrailBlazers to 43.8 percent in the second half when the Generals pulled away.

“(UNDT) Coach Josh Howard and his team did a good job making us look at different defenses,” Cordaro said. “Four games into the season, we feel like we’ve seen everything now.”

Much of the first half was separated by just three points, with the teams trading leads. Vernon Johnson scored 16 in the first half, but was slowed down a bit in the second, scoring just 10.

It was a high-scoring first half, but the offenses struggled to start. LSUA began the contest with seven straight stops and UNDT didn’t scratch until nearly three minutes in.

The TrailBlazers shot well from 3-point territory in the first half, going 4-for-10, but the Generals defense held them without a make from deep in the second period on eight attempts.

Jevon Berry scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. He also dished out four assists and picked up four steals.

Johnson led four TrailBlazers in double figures. Larry Rusk added 16 points and Steven Kimberling and Hysheam Weston each scored 13.

The Generals forced 24 turnovers and scored 27 points off those turnovers. They outscored the TrailBlazers 41-18 off the bench, led by Abney.

LSUA won the battle of the boards, 36-32, which pleased Cordaro.

“It was great to see us win the battle of the boards since it was a big area of focus for us,” Cordaro said.

Next up for the Generals is a non-conference tournament at the Battle of the Beach, starting Nov. 27 against Florida Memorial. LSUA also plays Keiser and Thomas in the three-day tournament.

LSUA returns to The Fort on Dec. 2 when it has the return game against North Texas-Dallas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSUA Sports Information. All rights reserved.