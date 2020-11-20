Advertisement

Alexandria city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

By City of Alexandria
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 26-27, 2020, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

ATRANS bus service will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26). Regular bus service will resume operation on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Thanksgiving week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23 – regular pickup
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24 – regular pickup
  • Wednesday, Nov 25 – regular leaves/grass, debris pickup
  • Thursday, Nov. 26 – closed
  • Friday, Nov. 27 – closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, to Monday morning, Nov. 30:

  • Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
  • Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
  • Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
  • Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)
  • Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.) • Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.)

The City of Alexandria wishes you a safe and happy holiday. Please stay safe, mask up and continue social distancing.

