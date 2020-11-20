Apple to pay $113m in iPhone ‘Batterygate’

(CNN) - Apple will pay 113 million dollars to settle an investigation into its controversial previous practice of slowing down iPhones.

The company was sued by several states for not being transparent about its iPhone battery problems.

Instead of disclosing the issue to consumers or replacing the batteries, Apple pushed a software update in December 2016 that impacted the performance of older iPhone models.

The practice upset Apple consumers, igniting what some called “Batterygate.” Many believed it was an effort to encourage users to buy new iPhones.

At the time, the company issued a rare apology and temporarily dropped the price of replacement batteries. It also added a feature to allow iPhone users to monitor battery health.

In addition to paying states millions of dollars, Apple agreed to provide updates about iPhone battery health, performance and power management on its website or installation notes.

