Christian Condon leads Hornbeck to back to back State Cross Country title

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In order for Hornbeck’s Christian Condon to win a state title, he had to beat out his teammate and two-time State Champion John Jett. However, Condon had the help of Jett and his teammates to pull him through to the podium.

“You can’t describe this feeling,” Condon said. “When I hit the track, I just stopped thinking and kept going, but John and the rest of my teammates were pushing me the whole way through.”

Condon led the way for Hornbeck, with six runners following right behind him to place in the top ten.

“This whole year, I told myself I was going to push for first place at State,” Condon said. “Every practice I pushed and pushed, and these last two-three weeks coming up to State, I just kept pushing myself as hard as I could.”

In 2019, Condon came up short as a junior. He placed fourth overall in the State meet. However, Head Coach Stacy Hughes always believed he had it in him.

“We’ve been encouraging Christian for a couple of years,” Hughes said. “He competed at State a couple of years ago in the State mile and was successful there. We just told him his hard work will pay off eventually.”

