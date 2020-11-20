Advertisement

‘Coming 2 America’ to launch on Amazon Prime in March

Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York...
Honoree actor-comedian Eddie Murphy attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences.

Amazon Studios announced Friday that the film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a release date.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also reprise their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke says the movie is sure to “become a timeless favorite.

