DeRIDDER, La. (City of DeRidder) - Hurricane debris removal continues in the City of DeRidder.

As of Thursday, Nov. 19, 316,255 cubic yards of vegetative debris had been removed. Over 3,600 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris had also been picked up.

Public Works Director Tommy Landry said the city continues with the second pass of vegetative debris removal.

“I would like to, once again, thank everyone for their patience,” he said. “Our city has come a long way in a short period of time, and the cooperation from the public has been outstanding.”

Landry asked residents to keep in mind that the final pass for vegetative debris will begin Nov. 30. The city is asking that all residents get all hurricane-related debris out to the right-of-way.

“Also keep in mind that hedge and tree trimmings, cut fence lines and bushes are not considered hurricane debris and will not be picked up by our contracted debris company, (Graham County Land),” Landry reminded.

The company is in the process of picking up construction and demolition debris that is in the right-of-way.

“If they have picked up some of your debris, but not all of it, you should push what is left safely into the right-of-way,” Landry said. “Please know that the debris company must stay on the roadway. If they cannot reach the debris, they cannot pick it up.”

