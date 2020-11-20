Advertisement

DeRidder Rotary Club donates to SWLA Toys for Tots program

Pictured from left to right are District 6200 2020-2021 Assistant District Governor Kay Fox,...
Pictured from left to right are District 6200 2020-2021 Assistant District Governor Kay Fox, DeRidder Rotary Club Incoming President Tranquil Crosby, SWLA Coordinator for Toys for Tots Todd Suire, and Past President of the DeRidder Rotary Club Erika Anderson(Source: Kay Fox with Beauregard Electric Cooperative)
By Kay Fox
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB by Beauregard Electric Cooperative:

DeRidder, La. - The DeRidder Rotary Club welcomed SWLA Local Coordinating Officer of Toys for Tots, Todd Suire, to its noon meeting Thursday, to hear the positive things about the 2020 campaign.

This year, Toys for Tots will partner with The Salvation Army to distribute goods to residents of Southwest Louisiana.  Application date opened October 12, 2020, and will conclude its application process on November 30, 2020.

Last year, Toys for Tots supported more than 8,000 children in Southwest Louisiana.  For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Beauregard Electric Cooperative. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Chloe Wise
Pineville police say missing teen has been located
Steven Stinnett
McNeese: Inappropriate image shown during online class leads to arrest of faculty member

Latest News

ASH students prepare for Footloose musical
Go Natchitoches Ornament
Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce creates holiday shop local campaign
Luke Letlow and Lance Harris
REPLAY: Louisiana’s Congressional Dist. 5 runoff debate
White House suggests tougher coronavirus rules in Louisiana