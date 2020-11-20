DeRidder Rotary Club donates to SWLA Toys for Tots program

The following was released to KALB by Beauregard Electric Cooperative:

DeRidder, La. - The DeRidder Rotary Club welcomed SWLA Local Coordinating Officer of Toys for Tots, Todd Suire, to its noon meeting Thursday, to hear the positive things about the 2020 campaign.

This year, Toys for Tots will partner with The Salvation Army to distribute goods to residents of Southwest Louisiana. Application date opened October 12, 2020, and will conclude its application process on November 30, 2020.

Last year, Toys for Tots supported more than 8,000 children in Southwest Louisiana. For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Beauregard Electric Cooperative. All rights reserved.