Advertisement

DOC scraps plans to allow family visitation at prisons due to rising COVID-19 cases

(Associated Press)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) is scrapping plans that had been in the works for about a month to allow family visits to prisons during the week of Thanksgiving due to rising COVID-19 cases across the state and in its prison system.

Infection rates of COVID-19 have been lower across Louisiana’s prison system in recent weeks, but officials decided it was safer to not allow visitors at this time, DOC spokesperson Ken Pastorick said.

DOC has banned visits from family members and attorneys at its prisons due to COVID-19 since March 12. Officials with DOC had been planning to allow family visits to resume at prisons during the week of Thanksgiving in an effort to boost morale among inmates but decided against it after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state was in its third surge of COVID-19 cases.

Officials had started making the visitation plans before COVID-19 cases started to rise again. It is unclear when DOC will allow family visitation at its prisons again.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
St. Frances Cabrini School
RPSO investigating intruder incident at St. Frances Cabrini School
Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
Funeral information released for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez

Latest News

Magic is Here Sweepstakes 2020
ASH students prepare for Footloose musical
Pictured from left to right are District 6200 2020-2021 Assistant District Governor Kay Fox,...
DeRidder Rotary Club donates to SWLA Toys for Tots program
Go Natchitoches Ornament
Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce creates holiday shop local campaign