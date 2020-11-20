General Motors to offer auto insurance

(CNN) - General Motors is expanding its OnStar brand to offer insurance.

The car manufacturer made the announcement on Wednesday.

OnStar has been used as GM’s communication system embedded in its vehicles for years.

GM says the insurance will be offered to Arizona residents and GM employees by the end of 2020. It will expand to the general public in 2021.

OnStar Insurance Services says GM customers who are already subscribed to OnStar will be eligible for discounts.

