Gov. Edwin Edwards released from hospital after bout with double pneumonia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards was released from Ochsner Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 20 after doctors successfully treated his weeklong bout with double pneumonia, a family spokesperson said.

Edwards, 93, was admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital Tuesday night, where doctors diagnosed the former governor, congressman, and Navy pilot with pneumonia in both lungs.

The 93-year-old former four-time Governor tested negative twice for COVID-19 and doctors say he does not have the virus.

His wife Trina Edwards explained, “He’s recovered enough that we’re going to quarantine at home with home health nurses. He will also be working with a physical therapist as part of his recovery. He’s in his usual good spirits and we thank everybody for all the prayers, cards and concern. The prayers paid off and we wish health for your families as well. Stay safe.”

His wife, Trina, has remained by his bedside, says family spokesperson, Leo Honeycutt.

More: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards back in the hospital

Edwards was rushed to a hospital Friday, Nov. 13 with respiratory problems, then released Sunday, Nov. 15, but was readmitted Tuesday night (Nov. 17) with an apparent relapse.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.