Advertisement

Gov. Edwin Edwards released from hospital after bout with double pneumonia

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards(KPLC)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards was released from Ochsner Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 20 after doctors successfully treated his weeklong bout with double pneumonia, a family spokesperson said.

Edwards, 93, was admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital Tuesday night, where doctors diagnosed the former governor, congressman, and Navy pilot with pneumonia in both lungs.

The 93-year-old former four-time Governor tested negative twice for COVID-19 and doctors say he does not have the virus.

His wife Trina Edwards explained, “He’s recovered enough that we’re going to quarantine at home with home health nurses. He will also be working with a physical therapist as part of his recovery. He’s in his usual good spirits and we thank everybody for all the prayers, cards and concern. The prayers paid off and we wish health for your families as well. Stay safe.”

His wife, Trina, has remained by his bedside, says family spokesperson, Leo Honeycutt.

More: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards back in the hospital

Edwards was rushed to a hospital Friday, Nov. 13 with respiratory problems, then released Sunday, Nov. 15, but was readmitted Tuesday night (Nov. 17) with an apparent relapse.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic’: Gov. Edwards gives stern warning to residents one week before Thanksgiving holiday
Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
Funeral information released for Rev. Jose Alberto Robles-Sanchez
St. Frances Cabrini School
RPSO investigating intruder incident at St. Frances Cabrini School
Jerry Bush
GPSO seeks help in search for Jerry Bush
Oakdale woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

Safe Harbor Walking Path
City of Alexandria opens Safe Harbor Walking Path
Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and 2021 plans
Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and 2021 plans
Lauren Clark
Lauren Clark
Courtney Paige
Courtney Paige