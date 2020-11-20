LSP: Tanker driver rear-ended trooper on shoulder before explosion

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Police say a tanker truck rear-ended a Louisiana State Police unit Friday morning, causing an explosion and sending both drivers to the hospital.

The crash happened on I-12 Eastbound near the Colyell/Satsuma exit around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Both eastbound lanes were closed at the Walker exit around 4:50 a.m. The fire was put out around 6:30 a.m.

State police say a tanker driver rear-ended an LSP unit on the shoulder of I-12 E near the Colyell/Satsuma exit, causing an explosion and sending both drivers to the hospital. (WAFB)

Officials say the trooper was parked on the left shoulder of I-12 with his emergency lights on when the tanker left the roadway and hit the back of the unit. Both drivers suffered moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Officials are still assessing what the tanker was hauling.

One viewer, Laura Kimbrell, said the explosion shook her house and woke her up.

Several folks in the area said the explosion shook their house and woke them up pic.twitter.com/HCYiwafiua — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamUlkins) November 20, 2020

