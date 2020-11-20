LSU-Arkansas game in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns within Razorback program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With concerns over COVID-19 testing at Arkansas, it could mean LSU misses another game.

Results are expected Friday morning from Razorbacks’ head coach Sam Pittman.

Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening after practice that he was unaware Saturday morning’s game is in jeopardy.

“It’s a fluid situation; we have to deal with it,” said Orgeron. “Look, we were in that situation two weeks ago. We wanted to play Alabama but we were way under the mark. It would have been dangerous for our team to play and, according to the rules, we couldn’t play. So, if they can’t play and they’re under the mark, I understand. It’s a fluid situation but we want to play and we’re ready to go.”

LSU has already had two other games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Tigers were supposed to travel to Florida to face the Gators in “The Swamp” on Oct. 17. It has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Then, LSU was scheduled to host Alabama on Nov. 14, as Orgeron mentioned. A makeup date for that game has not been announced.

