LSU basketball uses open dialogue to adjust culture within program

LSU coach Will Wade on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game...
LSU coach Will Wade on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade is preparing for the upcoming season, in part, by reflecting on last year.

Wade was very honest on his Zoom call about the open dialogue that took place this offseason between him, his staff, and team leaders Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford, and Darius Days.

“I did a poor job,” said Wade. “I know that sounds crazy. We came in second place or whatnot but we had gotten off track and it’s very difficult to get back and because of those guys and their honesty and forthrightness, they had some guts to come up to me and say, ‘Coach, this ain’t right. You said this in recruiting and this hadn’t gone how we need it to go.’ And they were right. We’ve got this stuff fixed and this is why we’re poised to really, really take off.”

Wade explained he’ll handle discipline on the court, while his players will police their own conduct off the court.

The Tigers will tipoff Wednesday in Nebraska against San Franciso.

Source: AP Images
Chloe Wise
Steven Stinnett
