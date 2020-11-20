Advertisement

Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce creates holiday shop local campaign

Go Natchitoches Ornament
Go Natchitoches Ornament(Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Maggie E. Matuschka
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The following information was provided to KALB by the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Go Natchitoches campaign partners— the Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Cane River National Heritage Area, Main Street Natchitoches, and the Historic District Business Association — have created a Holiday Shop Local campaign to encourage the community to patronize local businesses this holiday season.

Each week the Chamber will give away $100 in gift certificates to local businesses to one lucky winner, courtesy of Natchitoches Regional Medical Center. To be entered to win the contest, shoppers must post a picture of their local purchase, tag the business, and use the hashtags #GoNatchitoches #GoLocal.

“2020 has been a challenging year for our business community, and it is critical that we rally around them and keep our dollars in Natchitoches Parish,” Chamber President Laura Lyles said.

To keep up with this social media campaign, follow the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to making the Natchitoches area a thriving business community by promoting commerce, strengthening people, and improving lives.

Copyright 2020 Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce. All rights reserved.

